QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Market Capitalization Achieves $336,982.00

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 28th. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $336,982.00 and approximately $382,657.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00185833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.42 or 0.01299347 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025706 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00119854 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,025,330 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant.

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

