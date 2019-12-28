Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1282 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

NYSEARCA:IVOL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.20. 8,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,427. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $26.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.65.

