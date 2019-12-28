QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Short Interest Update

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,730,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the November 28th total of 15,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Mizuho raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 10,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $779,953.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,905 shares of company stock worth $9,945,126. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 996.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,287,530 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,922,000 after buying an additional 13,893,238 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,136,722 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,672,850,000 after buying an additional 11,686,131 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,405.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,560,171 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $879,382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 126.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,465,753 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,900,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,599,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,163 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $88.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.61. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $94.11. The company has a market capitalization of $101.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.