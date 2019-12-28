Qualstar (NASDAQ:QBAK) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.53

Qualstar Co. (NASDAQ:QBAK) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.53 and traded as low as $5.53. Qualstar shares last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 129 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qualstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $10.53 million, a P/E ratio of 55.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Qualstar (NASDAQ:QBAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Qualstar had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter.

About Qualstar (NASDAQ:QBAK)

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages, or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems and gaming devices.

