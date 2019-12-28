QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.59 Million

Brokerages expect QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) to announce $113.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $111.87 million and the highest is $115.60 million. QuinStreet reported sales of $104.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year sales of $508.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $504.40 million to $513.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $554.68 million, with estimates ranging from $553.20 million to $556.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QuinStreet.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $126.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.65 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 4.07%.

QNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QuinStreet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 37,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $586,091.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,164,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,524.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 213,480 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,192. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in QuinStreet by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,740,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,829,000 after buying an additional 290,290 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,672,000 after acquiring an additional 162,065 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,642,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,883,000 after acquiring an additional 961,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,754,000 after acquiring an additional 35,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in QuinStreet by 44.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,257,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after acquiring an additional 693,104 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QNST opened at $15.48 on Friday. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $792.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuinStreet (QNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.