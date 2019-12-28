Rate3 (RTE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $99,312.00

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $569,888.00 and $99,312.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rate3 has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, DEx.top, Coinrail and ABCC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rate3 Token Profile

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a token. It was first traded on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network.

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinrail, Bibox, ABCC, DDEX, HADAX, Ethfinex, BitForex, Hotbit, FCoin and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

