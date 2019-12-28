Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 985,300 shares, an increase of 317.5% from the November 28th total of 236,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 397,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

RTLR opened at $18.02 on Friday. Rattler Midstream has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.45.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $115.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTLR. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Rattler Midstream by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,270,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,460,000 after purchasing an additional 26,771 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $1,745,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $1,449,000. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTLR. Barclays set a $19.00 target price on Rattler Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Rattler Midstream from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rattler Midstream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

