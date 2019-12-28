Raymond James Boosts Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target to $60.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $53.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

BIP stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average of $47.32. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.45, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $52.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.502 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 340.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 50.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.