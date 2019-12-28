Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,636,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 54,979 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.59% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $7,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYAM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 126.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 18,474 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 88,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 55,598 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,902,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,347,000 after purchasing an additional 79,294 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RYAM opened at $3.73 on Friday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $15.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $245.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $416.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.24 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

RYAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Rayonier Advanced Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

In other Rayonier Advanced Materials news, CEO Paul G. Boynton purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $363,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,156.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.