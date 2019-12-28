Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (BATS:DFND) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (BATS:DFND) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0651 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of DFND opened at $31.60 on Friday. Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average is $30.37.

