Reality Shares DIVS Exchange-Traded Fund (DIVY) to Issue — Dividend of $0.60 on December 30th

Reality Shares DIVS Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:DIVY) announced a — dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.5954 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of DIVY opened at $26.43 on Friday. Reality Shares DIVS Exchange-Traded Fund has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49.

