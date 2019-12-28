Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0771 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.69. Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $25.94.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.