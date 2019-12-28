RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect that RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) will announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for RealPage’s earnings. RealPage posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that RealPage will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow RealPage.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. RealPage had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RealPage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark lowered RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RealPage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:RP opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.75. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 1.19. RealPage has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 29,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $1,768,618.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at $73,669,513.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $1,029,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,242,701.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 642,539 shares of company stock valued at $35,935,928. 17.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RP. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of RealPage by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 10.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 12.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 8.7% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of RealPage by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

