Remi Barbier Purchases 10,000 Shares of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) CEO Remi Barbier bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $40,300.00.

Remi Barbier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Remi Barbier bought 2,599 shares of Cassava Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $4,288.35.

Shares of SAVA opened at $5.21 on Friday. Cassava Sciences Inc has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $89.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Equities analysts expect that Cassava Sciences Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cassava Sciences stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,104 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Cassava Sciences worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

