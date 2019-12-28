Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.49

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.49 and last traded at $30.32, with a volume of 8857 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.

RTOKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.76.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

