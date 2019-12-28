Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.14.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGEN. BidaskClub cut shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

RGEN opened at $92.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 16.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Repligen has a 52-week low of $49.07 and a 52-week high of $99.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.23. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $69.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. Repligen had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 94.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Repligen by 542.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

