Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the November 28th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Retractable Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

NYSEAMERICAN RVP opened at $1.47 on Friday. Retractable Technologies has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.51.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.64 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Retractable Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 805,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,111 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.46% of Retractable Technologies worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.

