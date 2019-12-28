Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Rexford Industrial Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Rexford Industrial Realty has a payout ratio of 205.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

NYSE REXR traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.51. 328,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,685. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average is $44.00. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $28.45 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $68.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 35,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,701,160.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,876.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adeel Khan sold 49,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $2,287,663.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,720 shares of company stock worth $4,583,782. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

