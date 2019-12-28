Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 350.6% from the November 28th total of 230,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $43.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $44.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $43.50 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,375,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,300 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,975,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,827,000 after purchasing an additional 59,501 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,697,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,510,000 after purchasing an additional 53,644 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,984,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,276,000 after purchasing an additional 568,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,926,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,230,000 after purchasing an additional 87,513 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

