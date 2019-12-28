Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential downside of 6.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Rite Aid outperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock received a boost after delivering solid results in third-quarter fiscal 2020, with earnings and sales beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing year over year. Earnings benefited from higher adjusted EBITDA, courtesy of tight expense control and higher prescription count at retail pharmacies. Improved pharmacy network at EnvisionRxOptions also drove results. Notably, it delivered sixth straight quarter of prescription count growth. Further, the company has been investing in the expansion of EnvisionRxOptions, which is adding growth. However, weak front-end sales have been hurting the company’s top line. This coupled with projections of lower prescription reimbursement rates might hurt performance. Bleak EBITDA view for fiscal 2020 is also a concern.”

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RAD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

NYSE:RAD opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rite Aid will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

