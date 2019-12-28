Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a boost from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Riverview Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Riverview Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $184.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

