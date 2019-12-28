RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to Issue $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

RLJ Lodging Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 240.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.4%.

Shares of RLJ opened at $18.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average of $17.07.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $371.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.81 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 7.44%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RLJ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

