Rogers Sugar Inc (TSE:RSI) Senior Officer Michael Walton Purchases 5,000 Shares

Rogers Sugar Inc (TSE:RSI) Senior Officer Michael Walton bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,966 shares in the company, valued at C$201,828.30.

RSI stock opened at C$4.90 on Friday. Rogers Sugar Inc has a twelve month low of C$4.54 and a twelve month high of C$6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.94 million and a PE ratio of -61.25.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$207.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$227.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar Inc will post 0.4199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -450.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on RSI shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Rogers Sugar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Rogers Sugar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

