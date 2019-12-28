Roots Corp (TSE:ROOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Roots Corp (TSE:ROOT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.54.

ROOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Roots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Roots from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. CIBC decreased their target price on Roots from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Roots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of TSE ROOT traded down C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$2.02. The company had a trading volume of 49,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,225. Roots has a 12-month low of C$1.85 and a 12-month high of C$4.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.09 million and a P/E ratio of 101.00.

About Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

