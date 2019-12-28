Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 256.10 ($3.37).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 315 ($4.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Shore Capital cut Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.68) target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In related news, insider Mark Seligman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £21,400 ($28,150.49).

Shares of LON:RBS opened at GBX 242.60 ($3.19) on Friday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 274.20 ($3.61). The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion and a PE ratio of 14.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 231.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 215.77.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

