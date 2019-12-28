Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 3.22

Media stories about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) have trended very positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a daily sentiment score of 3.22 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Royal Dutch Shell’s analysis:

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 2,271 ($29.87) on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,232.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,363.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.73 billion and a PE ratio of 9.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a GBX 2,650 ($34.86) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,803.33 ($36.88).

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.