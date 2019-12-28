RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RTI Surgical Inc. is a surgical implant company. Its implants are used in sports medicine, general surgery, spine, orthopedic, trauma and cardiothoracic procedures. RTI Surgical Inc., formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc., is headquartered in Alachua, Fla. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RTIX. Sidoti began coverage on RTI Surgical in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut RTI Surgical from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded RTI Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.13.

RTI Surgical stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a market cap of $193.40 million, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.25. RTI Surgical has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $6.15.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.13 million during the quarter. RTI Surgical had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,352,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,751,000 after acquiring an additional 271,851 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTI Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $554,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RTI Surgical in the third quarter worth about $323,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in RTI Surgical by 1.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 5,988,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,452,000 after purchasing an additional 74,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,810,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after buying an additional 59,796 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

