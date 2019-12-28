Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 on January 15th

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Ryman Hospitality Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a payout ratio of 131.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to earn $7.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $87.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.94 and a 200-day moving average of $82.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $64.52 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $379.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.70 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 62.86%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 6,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.01 per share, for a total transaction of $552,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

