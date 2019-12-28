Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 259,077 Shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Stock

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 259,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $1,292,794.23. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 137,510 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $684,799.80.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 376,071 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,869,072.87.

On Monday, December 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 422,896 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,093,335.20.

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 228,784 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,123,329.44.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 429,425 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $2,117,065.25.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 19,413 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $94,735.44.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,500 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $16,940.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 175,184 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $840,883.20.

On Monday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 241,785 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,175,075.10.

On Friday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 404,386 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,953,184.38.

Shares of PPR stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $5.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 20.5% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,280,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,736 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 7,871,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,468,000 after buying an additional 99,805 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,605,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after buying an additional 409,592 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,201,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after buying an additional 124,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,971,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,385,000 after buying an additional 104,458 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

