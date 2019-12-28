Safe Haven (SHA) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.44 Million

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Safe Haven token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Safe Haven has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $6,831.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.41 or 0.02538531 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven Token Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.