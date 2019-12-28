Safex Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.49 Million (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Safex Token token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Coindeal. Safex Token has a market capitalization of $5.49 million and approximately $595.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Safex Token has traded down 17% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001460 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00071031 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

About Safex Token

SFT is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,641,289,609 tokens. The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io. Safex Token’s official website is safex.io.

Buying and Selling Safex Token

Safex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

