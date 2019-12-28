Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.81

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.81 and traded as high as $45.25. Salisbury Bancorp shares last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 408 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAL shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day moving average is $39.87. The company has a market capitalization of $125.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.47.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 million. Analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 33,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

