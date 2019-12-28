Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $177.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nomura restated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued an outperform rating and issued a $216.00 price objective (up previously from $186.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.90.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $129.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.38 and a 200-day moving average of $111.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $158.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 2.30.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. The firm had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.15) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,499. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,625,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

