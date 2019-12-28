Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Short Interest Down 20.9% in December

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 652,200 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the November 28th total of 824,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 532,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

SVRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Savara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.09.

Get Savara alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Savara during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Savara by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Savara during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Savara during the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Savara stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.73. 304,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 13.07 and a quick ratio of 13.07. The firm has a market cap of $72.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.29. Savara has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Equities research analysts expect that Savara will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.