SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

SB Financial Group stock opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $124.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.77.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 21.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 30.5% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 185,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 43,264 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 18.9% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 629,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

