ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Short Interest Up 74.4% in December

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 524,200 shares, an increase of 74.4% from the November 28th total of 300,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of ScanSource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other news, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $35,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,223.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 74.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ScanSource by 1,067.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ScanSource by 51.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $36.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $932.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.98. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $40.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). ScanSource had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

