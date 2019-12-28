Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SCHN. BidaskClub upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie set a $23.00 price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $21.99 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $18.68 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.85. The company has a market cap of $595.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.47.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $547.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $206,632.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,872.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 24,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $526,607.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,923.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,191,000 after acquiring an additional 35,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after acquiring an additional 79,777 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,027,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,898,000 after acquiring an additional 185,390 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 877,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,972,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

