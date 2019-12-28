Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.18

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.18 and last traded at $60.16, with a volume of 152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.08.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6173 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 178,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 38,580 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 31,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

