Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Short Interest Up 13.7% in December

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the November 28th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

STNG traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.85. 748,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.30. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $39.65.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $136.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -8.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 496.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 907.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STNG. ValuEngine cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $40.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

