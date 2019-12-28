Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Short Interest Up 16.6% in December

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the November 28th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 387,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

Shares of SMG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.75. 392,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,058. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $59.52 and a 12 month high of $114.63.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.04). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $497.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

In other news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,249 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $238,214.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 9,788 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,040,072.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth about $1,617,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.6% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 31,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 112.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 367.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 109,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after acquiring an additional 85,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth about $2,021,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

