Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) Short Interest Update

Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 163.6% from the November 28th total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other news, CEO John H. Tucker acquired 5,000 shares of Scpharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Scpharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Scpharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Scpharmaceuticals by 55.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Scpharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. 40.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPH opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.47. Scpharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $7.85.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. Equities research analysts predict that Scpharmaceuticals will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SCPH shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Scpharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Scpharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Scpharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scpharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.