SEA (NYSE:SE) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.50

Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.50 and last traded at $39.39, with a volume of 725592 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.43.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.23. SEA had a negative net margin of 86.49% and a negative return on equity of 104.70%. The business had revenue of $763.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 214.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sea Ltd will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in SEA by 119.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,635,427 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $220,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615,393 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth $72,738,000. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $99,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,821,778 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $126,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,922,015 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $121,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

