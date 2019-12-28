Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) Trading Down 9.5%

Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL)’s stock price dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.49, approximately 3,855,080 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 280% from the average daily volume of 1,013,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDRL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,284,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,822 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,927,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 524,757 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 1,124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 227,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 7,978.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,915,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shah Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Seadrill by 230.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 1,717,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Seadrill Company Profile (NYSE:SDRL)

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

