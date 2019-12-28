Sean Kin Wai Lam Purchases 543 Shares of Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) Stock

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) insider Sean Kin Wai Lam bought 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £152.04 ($200.00).

LON WCW opened at GBX 27 ($0.36) on Friday. Walker Crips Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 22.25 ($0.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 35 ($0.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.62, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00.

Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 1.18 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Walker Crips Group’s previous dividend of $0.33. Walker Crips Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.67%.

About Walker Crips Group

Walker Crips Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Investment Management and Wealth Management. The company offers bespoke discretionary and advisory management services, as well as discretionary fund management; structured investment services; stockbroking services, including advisory dealing and execution-only services; and alternative investment products and services.

