SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SEIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SEI Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.67.

Shares of SEIC opened at $65.83 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $44.18 and a 1 year high of $67.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.34.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.52 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.02%.

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $200,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 671,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,977,990.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $584,155.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,243. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,050 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,138. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 23.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 530,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,440,000 after purchasing an additional 100,087 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4.7% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 77,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 34.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 248,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,916,000 after purchasing an additional 63,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,950,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $782,645,000 after purchasing an additional 165,595 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

