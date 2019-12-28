SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $59.22

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $59.22 and traded as high as $65.97. SEI Investments shares last traded at $65.92, with a volume of 6,911 shares traded.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.34.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.52 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $5,575,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,801,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,894,355.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $1,878,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 607,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,012,469.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,050 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,138 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 95.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 113.5% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 375.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth $92,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

