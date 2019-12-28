Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) Short Interest Update

Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the November 28th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 32,634 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 18.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 16,020 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 4,711.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after buying an additional 636,474 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $987.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.66. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WTTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Select Energy Services from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet cut Select Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Select Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

