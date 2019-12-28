Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEM. ValuEngine downgraded Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price objective on Select Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Select Medical in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Get Select Medical alerts:

In other news, Director Leopold Swergold sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $552,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,815 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,439.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael E. Tarvin sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $1,156,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 356,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,503,020.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 305,865 shares of company stock worth $6,129,702. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 14.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 406,578 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 52,105 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 37.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,307,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,671,000 after purchasing an additional 357,910 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Select Medical during the second quarter worth $26,499,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 23.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 3.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,634 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

SEM opened at $23.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $23.50.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Select Medical will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.