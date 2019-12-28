Senior plc (LON:SNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 202.29 ($2.66).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Senior from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.35) target price on shares of Senior in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Senior from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on Senior in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 201 ($2.64) target price on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Senior to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of SNR traded down GBX 4.90 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 178.80 ($2.35). 213,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a market cap of $749.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71. Senior has a fifty-two week low of GBX 163.60 ($2.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 241.80 ($3.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 181.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 197.02.

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

