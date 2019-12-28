Sentient Coin Reaches One Day Volume of $4,135.00 (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. Sentient Coin has a total market capitalization of $716,931.00 and $4,135.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00062221 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00047071 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00575895 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00232852 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00085350 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001803 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Sentient Coin Profile

Sentient Coin (SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin's total supply is 1,759,547,431 coins and its circulating supply is 1,349,547,432 coins.

Sentient Coin's official website is consensus.ai.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

